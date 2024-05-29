'Thriving' music scene on show this weekend in Orange

Music in Orange is "thriving" ... and an event this weekend will be a perfect showcase, according to one popular teacher.
A collection of brass bands are playing at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church on June 2, from 3pm.
"It's exciting ... Orange is a place where the arts are thriving," director Phil Reese told the Central Western Daily on Wednesday.
It's a good music scene, and the theatre and our visual artists is great ... it's a great place to be."
The regional conservatorium teacher moved to Orange from the Central Coast with his wife in 2019.
"It was time to do something different ... I think music is held in such high regard in this area and that's one of the reasons I moved," he said.
"A large amount of my work is with young musicians now and it's just it's really exciting to be part of the journey.
"I drive past the new conservatorium site every day, and my heart jumps with joy."
The weekend event will feature the ORC Brass Collection, Brass Ensemble, Horn Ensemble, Ensemble Altenburg and Orange Brass Band.
"The church is just such a beautiful space to play in and it really suits the the the tambour of of brass instruments," he said.
"It's resonant with the lovely high ceilings ... It's just a beautiful space."
Tickets are available online at www.orangecon.org.au. Doors open at 2.40pm.
