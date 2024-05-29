Katy and her loveable pooch help those going through the 'worst day of their lives'

Katy Dunlop never could have imagined the joy she would bring people's lives when she responded to an article published in the Central Western Daily nearly six years ago.
The story explained how the Canine Court Companion Program was coming to Orange and sought volunteers to not only work with dogs, but welcome them into their homes.
A learning and support teacher, Mrs Dunlop thought she would be perfect for the position. The coordinators agreed and she was paired with 18-month-old therapy dog Marshall.
Fast-forward to 2024 and they're still together doing what they do best.
"Dogs like Marshall are brought in to be a calming distraction in what is typically a high-stress environment and can be the worst day of someone's life," Mrs Dunlop said.
"You can pretty much see straight away if people are keen to have the dogs near them, but very few people don't want to have anything to do with him."
The school teacher brings her golden retriever to the Orange Courthouse one or two hours each week.
While there, Marshall provides support to potentially anxious or distressed court users.
During the sessions, victims of crime and court staff can spend time with Marshall or one of the other specially selected therapy dogs, with pats and hugs encouraged.
"Often it brings people out of their shells," Mrs Dunlop added.
"I see the ability Marshall has to open them up and feel at ease."
It's been such a success that Guide Dogs NSW/ACT is seeking more volunteers to join the Canine Court Companion Program at the Orange Courthouse.
Therapy dog coordinator for Guide Dogs, Samantha O'Keeffe, said: "This is a fantastic and unique opportunity to be involved in the Canine Court Companion Program and I encourage any interested community members to find out more and apply."
Ongoing training and support to volunteer handlers will be provided.
If you interested in learning more about the volunteering opportunities at Guide Dogs NSW/ACT, you can visit nsw.guidedogs.com.au/get-involved/volunteering/ and follow the prompts.
