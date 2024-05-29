'Desperate need of refurb': historic signs return with modern twist

Less than 12 months after historic signs which sat atop the Royal Hotel were pulled down for repair work they have returned with an added bonus.
The lettering dates back decades and caused quite a bit of controversy on social media when they suddenly disappeared.
The Central Western Daily revealed the move was not permanent and in fact was done due to ongoing upgrade work that is taking place both in and outside the pub.
"I had no idea how controversial it would be when the signs did come down," Royal Hotel manager Kristen Foliaki said.
"I didn't think a lot of people would notice. When you think about how long they'd been up there for, they were in desperate need of refurb."
"Most" of the original signage returned to the Royal's rooftop just before the end of May along with new lighting.
Ms Foliaki said the lights - which have the ability to change colour to suit different occasions - were a welcome addition.
"Say during Christmas we can make them red and green or if State of Origin is happening we can make them blue," she added.
With the entire renovation expected to take at least another two years, how is progress tracking along?
Nick Rathburn, area manager for IMG Hotels - for which the Royal is a part of - said stage one of the project should be complete by mid-July.
"It has been slower than what we hoped. That was due to unforeseen issues," he said.
"When we dug out the concrete slab that was next door there were no footings, just massive boulders in the ground.
"A lot of unseen things that slowed it down a bit, but we'd rather be a bit slow and get the right finish."
Once everything is complete, Ms Foliaki expects it to look like a "brand new pub".
