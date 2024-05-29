Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Pat's-Forbes game up in the air with deluge predicted as council issues warning

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
May 29 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With up to 20 millimetres of rain predicted on Friday in Bathurst there's no ignoring the elephant in the room: Will St Pat's be able to host a rain-affected Peter McDonald Premiership match the following day?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.