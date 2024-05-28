Cash is king ... but how long will it last?

"Cautiously optimistic".
That's how the boss of one of the biggest banks in the country says most view the economic future of Orange amid a raft of rising pressures facing business and families across the region.
Senior journalist Riley Krause caught up with Mike Vacy-Lyle, the group executive for business banking at Commonwealth Bank, last week.
You can catch their chat this morning, where Mr Vacy-Lyle was quizzed about looming branch closures in smaller towns and just how close are we to a cashless society in the bush?
Our photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman have been able to update our hugely popular 'Hello World' babies gallery for May.
And here's a question for you to mull over this morning: have you got what it takes to run a school canteen?
Check out our story here, and find out why the Canobolas Rural Technology High School canteen is one of the most important in Orange.
Thanks for your support, and I hope you're enjoying our new morning news offering.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
