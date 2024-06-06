What's on in Orange this weekend?

Hello!
The Orange Farmers' Markets are on Saturday. This crowd favourite is on once a month at the Naylor Pavilion. Get fresh produce straight from the source. Don't worry if you miss this months, they're on the second Saturday for the rest of the year.
Seafood Night is on again at Duntryleague. On the first Friday of every month Duntryleague turns into a seafood lover's paradise. Get your tickets here.
Get out to the Agrestic Grocer on Saturday Night to enjoy live music with James Keith. James is fresh off making number one on the Aria country charts. Doors open and drinks start at 6pm.
Enjoy live music at the Greenhouse. On Friday June 7 dance the night away with High Tone Pants. Get back there on Saturday for local Mat Cochran from 6.30pm.
Grace Ryan, Central Western Daily Deputy Editor
