What's on in Orange this weekend?

Don't let the weather forecast get you down this weekend, there's too much to do.
What's happening?
The Blind Pig Karaoke and Dance Party from 8pm. Everyone is invited to a night of funky music, karaoke and great dancing. It's first in best dressed. Top three performances win!
If Neil Diamond is your jam, you need to be at the Orange Ex-Services club on Saturday night for the Neil Diamond tribute concert Forever Diamond. Be transported back in time for three and a half hours. Tickets are just $50, we checked there's still some left!
Love to dance? Studio 2800 have you covered this weekend. Back to the 80s at the Parrot Distilling Co promises to be a great night out. Perm your hair, pull out your leg warmers and head back in time. Get your tickets here.
If you're looking for live music, get on down to the Greenhouse of Orange. On Friday the Darcy Duo will be in the cocktail lounge from 6.30pm. On Saturday Gabe Middleton will be on the mic.
The Orange Culture Hub is joining with Rotary Day Break to celebrate Polynesian and Philipino cultures. Enjoy cultural food, dance, music and fun. Celebrations are at Kenna Hall. Admission is free! (You need a ticket though).
Weather
It's going to be a big weekend for the weather. On Friday expect heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of 10 to 20 mils. Tops of 13 degrees. On Saturday it'll be fog then sunny before more rain later in the day. Tops of 12 degrees with an 80 per cent chance of 10 to 20 mils. On Sunday there's possible showers with a 70 per cent chance of up to five mils.
Grace Ryan, Central Western Daily Deputy Editor
