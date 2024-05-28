Disqualified driver busted three times in one week

A man has been banned from driving for a year and warned he has only narrowly escaped jail after being repeatedly caught with a disqualified license.
Lucas David Lamerton, 40, of Kalkadoon Drive fronted Orange Local Court on May 16, charged with three counts of drive while disqualified.
Court documents showed on February 10 Lamerton was stopped by highway patrol and issued with a court attendance notice for driving while disqualified. This disqualification related to a previous conviction.
Then three days later on February 13 he was again stopped by police on William Street for a purposes of a random breath test with returned a negative result but police again noted his license was disqualified.
Another three days later on February 16, police were patrolling Cargo Road near Lidster when they detected a car going 101km/h in an 80km/h zone.
Police questioned him regarding the disqualification of his drivers license and he informed them he also held a provisional South Australian license which was active. He said he believed he was permitted to drive following a discussion with Traffic SA.
Penalty notices were also given to Lamerton for his speeding and vehicle standards as police observed the front nearside tyre to be badly worn.
In court Magistrate David Day told Lamerton's lawyer Andrew Rolfe his client was close to seeing full-time custody.
"The only thing preventing your client from joining [preceding case] Mr Chatfield in the cells is the fact he has had a license," he said.
"Otherwise they are the same."
Mr Day handed Lamerton an 18-month intensive corrections order (ICO) and banned him from driving for 12 months.
"I'm satisfied he's crossed the custody threshold," Mr Day said.
"At least Mr Lamerton knows how to drive and is therefore not a danger to other road users.
"Community safety in my view can be satisfied if placed on an ICO for 18 months."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.