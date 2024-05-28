Big bank executive talks cashless society and branch closures during trip to Orange

A top executive within one of Australia's biggest banks was questioned about the possibility of a cashless society during a recent trip to Orange.
Mike Vacy-Lyle is the group executive for business banking at Commonwealth Bank.
He along with other CBA employees toured the town and spoke to businesses about new figures which reiterated what most already knew; Orange is one of the most popular destinations for people moving to regional NSW.
"People are moving away from the cities and they have been since COVID," Mr Vacy-Lyle said.
"It's ramped up of late because of housing affordability. Property prices are resulting in a significant number of people leaving Sydney as an example."
He added there was a "general sense of optimism" among business owners.
"I don't want to paint a picture that everything's rosy at the moment because we're still under cost of living pressures and businesses in particular are under stress," the banking executive said.
"We heard from some of our hospitality clients in town saying there have been restaurants who have closed and a decline in occupancy of most of the hospitality and hotel type accommodation businesses.
"The sense is cautiously optimistic."
One topic which has been on the mind of businesses and the general public is that of a potential cashless society.
Macquarie Bank shifted to digital only payments from May 20 and Mr Vacy-Lyle was asked if a similar course of action was on the cards for CBA.
"The use of cash is declining and it was accelerated further by Covid. We saw the rise of E-commerce and a lot of businesses through Covid were reluctant to take cash and a lot of that has stuck," he said.
"However, at the Commonwealth Bank we're a bank for all Australians. We're a universal bank and offer services to all types of services and all people in society.
"Cash will be around throughout our lifetimes, I can guarantee you that. It won't die completely, but it will continue to decline."
While he believes cash will stick around for the meantime, it may come at a cost for those wishing to use it.
"We still see significant cash withdrawals from our ATM network. We still have many businesses that come into our branches to deposit cash and we need to be able to help them," Mr Vacy-Lyle added.
"We will continue to offer cash services. As cash volumes declines, the cost of managing cash goes up."
"The cost of some services will change as the demand for cash changes."
During his trip to the Central West, Mr Vacy-Lyle also visited the CBA branch in Summer Street.
The visit came nearly three years after the bank closed its physical branches in both Blayney and Molong.
In the middle of 2023, CBA announced it would keep all its remaining regional branches open until the end of 2026 but did not rule out a reduction in face-to-face services.
Mr Vacy-Lyle reiterated that commitment to keeping banks open, but added that branches should be seen as a "place where people can go and ask questions as to how they can digitise" their banking.
