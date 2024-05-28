After Teagan recovered from cancer she was bullied. Now she's making change

Teagan Ferguson was in high school when she first found out she had leukaemia and when chemotherapy didn't work she had a bone marrow transplant all before year 10.
After her recovery, Miss Ferguson said she was "excited" to go back to school, but didn't expect the relentless bullying upon her return.
"Because of the cancer treatment my weight changed, my voice sounded different and I wasn't as physically capable as I was before," Miss Ferguson said.
"When I returned to school my friend group started ignoring me and excluding me from activities.
"They would make plans to go to the library for lunch and then I'd show up and they had made plans to go somewhere else without telling me."
After reaching out to different friendship groups, the young high school student from Dubbo said she received the same treatment.
She said the students at her school "didn't know how to act" because she was "different".
"I spent every night after school crying," she said.
"It's why I believe that showing kindness to somebody no matter what they look like can have a major impact on their life."
Miss Ferguson is now involved with Little Wings, a charity and airline which flies children with severe illnesses from regional areas to major cities for treatment.
She was the inspiration behind the Soaring Towards Zero Bullying program for schools, which focuses on integrating sick children back into classrooms without bullying.
The program is running across schools across Orange and the Central West including James Sheahan Catholic High School, Canobolas Rural Technology High School and Orange High School.
Ihapera Takiari, a Year 7 student from Orange High School said Miss Ferguson's story made him feel "angry" and "inspired".
"People should just be kind and not be judged by their appearance," the Orange High School student said.
Along with Miss Ferguson, former rugby league player Josh Reynolds spoke to the students about his own experiences with bullying and mental health during his time on the field.
Kerrie Chopping, head teacher of wellbeing at Orange High School said it's important for students to hear from people with "real life experience".
"Having the students face and a real story with a really clear take-home message is really important," Ms Chopping said.
Year 7 student, Shree Gopinath said the visit from Josh Reynolds was "really exciting" and his status as a rugby league player gave him "influence".
"People actually listen to him because he's famous and whatever they do people will follow it, like a motivation," he said.
