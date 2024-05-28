Ever dreamed of running your own school canteen? Now is the chance

If you've ever wanted to call the shots at a school canteen, now is the chance.
Canobolas Rural Technology High School made headlines around the world in 2017 thanks to sous chef Andrew Farley.
He helped transform the kitchen into a place of healthy and delicious eating and although he departed soon after, the canteen continued to thrive.
Now the opportunity for another keen cook to make their mark has arisen with the current canteen manager stepping down from her role.
Birgitte Lund is the secretary of the school's P&C association and said they were looking for someone passionate about food to fill the void.
"We have to prepare food the kids are going to want to eat but that is still healthy for them," she said.
"We've got some staples that we want to make sure we maintain, but creativity in a canteen manager is going to be a good thing.
"What is served is a pretty important role of what the canteen manager does."
But it's not the only part of the job.
On top of operating the canteen five days a week, the manager would be tasked with driving the catering business to ensure as much money is being funnelled back into the school.
"The canteen is our major fundraising source and it obviously provides food to the kids while they're at school," Ms Lund added.
"We want someone who is motivated, can cook exciting food and loves working with kids."
But money for the school and food for the kids isn't the only thing Canobolas' canteen provides.
SRC students learn a bit about what life in the hospitality sector is like as they help serve customers, while those studying at Tafe are able to put hours towards their course by working in the kitchen.
The permanent part-time position - working 35 hours a week during the school terms - was first advertised on May 22 with applications closing on June 4.
Ms Lund said they've already had a few interested parties put their hand up.
"We would do everything we possibly can to make sure the canteen doesn't close because lots of kids at Canobolas need food at lunchtime and we don't want the canteen to close in any respect," she added.
"We do have people wanting this job but what we want to make sure is we get as many applicants so we can get the best person possible to put out great food with a great attitude."
They are looking for the new canteen manager to start as soon as possible.
Written applications including an outline of experience plus an copy of your resume can be emailed to thecrthscanteen@gmail.com
More details about the position can be found on the school's Facebook page.
