'Some very sad stories': Anne still feels 'personally responsible' for every customer

Anne Hopwood may not know what it's like to only have "a few coins" left to her name, but that hasn't stopped her from helping those who do.
The dedicated volunteer was one of the founding members when Foodcare Orange opened its doors in February 2013.
The service which offers subsidised food to struggling members of the community initially operated out of the Glenroi Community Centre one day a week.
"We had about 20 volunteers and no paid staff or contractors, very little partnerships in the community," Ms Hopwood said.
Over the next 11 years, it has grown exponentially.
Agencies such as Anglicare and Livebetter have come on board to help provide better access to the service, which relocated to March Street in 2019.
The ability for customers to pay with food vouchers has also played in integral role in aiding those in need.
"The most exciting part of the growth is the way the community has embraced us," Ms Hopwood added.
"It's so well bedded into this community that I think if I walked around and asked people, a majority would have heard about Foodcare and would think it's a good service."
Throughout all that time, Ms Hopwood has been there to lend a helping hand.
For ten years, she even took on the role of volunteer coordinator before it became too big for one unpaid person to tackle.
"I said I'd done enough and it was time to go. We advertised the position amongst our volunteer base and nobody put up their hand," she said.
"I thought to myself that it's possibly not a volunteer job anymore and it struck me how much Foodcare has grown."
For now, you can still find Ms Hopwood at 142 March Street most days during the week helping where she can.
But at the end of 2024, she'll be calling time on her career there.
"At the end of your shift you know you've helped a service which helps others," Ms Hopwood said.
"You've played an integral part and it gets the brain feeling good."
The decision comes as the organisation announced it's getting a record number of people seeking assistance.
More than 1000 transactions were made during the month of April. This was a 30 per cent year-on-year rise.
Ms Hopwood always felt a commitment to Foodcare which is why it was such a hard decision to finally walk away.
"You hear some very sad stories and if you can't help them you feel almost personally responsible," she added.
"For you and I we don't understand that, we haven't experienced it.
"But there are some fabulous people who work here and I can see this practical help to people is so worthwhile."
With their winter appeal now underway, Foodcare is seeking donations from the community to make sure they can keep up with rising demands.
