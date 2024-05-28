Earthquake recorded in Central West ... but did anyone feel it?

A small town in the Central West has recorded an earthquake ... but it's highly likely they don't know it yet.
Kandos, in the region's north, registered a 2.4 magnitude tremor on Sunday, May 26. The quake was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres, and its epicentre was north-east of the town near the Wollemi National Park.
It's the second quake in regional NSW in the space of a week following the large, 3.9 earthquake near Goulburn on May 23.
The quake struck at 6.41am near Taralga, around 30 kilometres north of Goulburn.
Geoscience Australia reported a tremor with a magnitude of 3.9, which is defined as a slight earthquake on the Richter scale.
Senior seismologist at Geoscience Australia Dr Hadi Ghasemi said they had numerous reports from Canberra residents who felt the quake.
However, anything rated around a 2 on the Richter scale, much like the quake near Kandos, is deemed a small quake and it's unlikely anyone felt it.
As of Tuesday, there are no reports of the tremor in the mid-western region being felt.
It is fairly common for the Central West to record earthquakes, many of which go unnoticed.
In the last deade, Orange has recorded over 140 earthquakes within a 100km radius of the CBD.
