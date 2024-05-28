Ramsey takes first steps towards possible NRL return

Molong's Cody Ramsey has taken his first step towards a possible stunning return to the NRL.
Ramsey completed his first training session with St George Illawarra Dragons on Monday, May 27, warming up with the team and taking part in some basic drills.
It marks around 18 months since he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel condition.
The initial diagnosis was then followed by an extended stay in hospital and significant bowel surgery, making any return to rugby league doubtful in the short term.
The illness put his career on the backburner but has remained at the Dragons with the club offering him a contract until the end of 2025, although he remains outside the 30-man roster.
The 24-year old has made a steady recovery around the club in the gym but has only recently been able to return to the field.
Growing up in Molong, Ramsey played for Cabonne Roos, Orange CYMS and Manildra Rhinos before making the move to Sydney.
Ramsey made his NRL debut for the Red V in 2020, scoring two tries in his side's 37-8 loss to Canberra Raiders.
He has made a total of 36 appearances for 14 tries.
Ramsey has remained active, returning home to the Central West in May to run clinics in Wellington.
He told this masthead he relished being back in the region he has spent most of his life in.
"It's special, I think the last time I saw an NRL player in the country I was on the other end of it," he said.
"There are very few who get the opportunity to come down and see kids, I know how much it means to kids especially because I was in their shoes.
"I know how important it is to get out to the Central West and unlock potential."
