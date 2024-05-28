Why more ex-NRL players in the PMP would be a win for all involved

Mudgee Dragons president Cameron McCall knows some rivals fans look at his Peter McDonald Premiership side with envy and even resentment.
The Dragons feature four ex-NRL players in their lineup and it's been one of the big talking points of the 2024 PMP season.
Rather than gloat about his club's position, McCall said he would love to see more clubs sign marquee players for the good of the competition and communities in the western area.
Since former Manly and Wests Tigers half Jack Littlejohn arrived in Mudgee in 2019, the worst result the Dragons have had is a preliminary final appearance in 2022.
All four grades at Mudgee made finals last season, and McCall has said the numbers, interest and engagement at training is largely down to the interest and excitement generated by big names at the club.
"They boost interest from the local players and make them want to play football," McCall said.
"Their ability is just an added bonus."
Someone who knows all about the impact of former NRL players is Newcastle Rugby League general manager Adam Devich.
Newcastle's Denton Engineering Cup enjoyed an influx of former top-flight players in the off-season. Blake Austin, Will Smith and Peni Terepo were among the major signings who joined a competition which already featured the likes of former NRL players like Frank-Paul Nu'uausala, Brock Lamb and David Fifita.
For Devcich, the off-season recruitment drive has helped the overall quality and popularity of the cup.
"I think it attracts attention to the competition, which is always a good thing," Devcich said.
"We don't want it to be a race to the bottom. We want we want clubs to aspire to be as good as the best clubs in the competition.
"If some clubs are attracting some NRL players then, I think, it helps other clubs inspire to do the same.
"It's about making it a race at the top, not a race at the bottom."
In the PMP, Mudgee is currently joint-second and on track for another strong finish, with player-coach Clay Priest and fellow forwards Zac Saddler and Anthony Cherrington the others with NRL experience.
But for McCall, the best example of the benefit NRL players can bring this season is Orange CYMS.
The powerhouse club had one of its worst years in memory in 2023. The first grade side only won just one match all season while the reserve grade team withdrew from the competition midway through due to a lack of numbers.
In the off-season, former Wests Tigers forward Jack Buchanan was signed as captain-coach and NRL premiership winner Dan Mortimer also returned home to the green and gold.
The results have been clear to see, with CYMS having lost just one game across all four grade so far this season and strong crowds turning out home and away.
"They've got ex-NRL players in their side and it's great," McCall said.
"They started the season with a bang after the year they had last year. I think that's due to those guys. They generate interest with the juniors and the locals want to come and play again."
McCall added he would like to see governing bodies - be it NRL or NSWRL - do more to promote bush footy as an attractive location.
"A lot of them are hesitant to come out to the bush, but once they get out of here, they love it," he said.
"Look at Jack and Clay, they have both bought houses. Jack's started a family, had two children like they love it out here.
"The main thing that bugs me when I see the comments is as it's to say 'oh, you played NRL? Then you can't come out here'. Look, that shouldn't be the case. We should be encouraging more to come out here."
A player like Littlejohn is proof the benefits flow both ways.
"If you play in the NRL, your life is pretty structured around what the club wants you to do week in, week out," Devcich, himself a former NRL referee, said.
"Whether you're then playing in the PMP or any competition, it still allows those players to have some structure, but they're not doing it full-time.
"They get to training a couple of nights a week, and they're playing, so it can give them that structure while they're also finding their way back into the workforce, as well.
"Footy clubs are not just about playing on the weekend. It's about finding a place to belong so I think it's really good for the clubs to promote those players coming into the competition, but it's also good for the players to keep giving them a structure."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.