'It's a shock to your system'

Imagine parking your car in a residential street, in broad daylight, only to return to one of your tyres being slashed.
That was the reality that Cheryl Kinghorn faced last week after driving into town to help a friend at their home in Orange.
She's spoken out in disgust at the act, telling senior journalist Riley Krause "bloody juveniles think it's funny" and she's had enough. You can read the full story here.
While Mind Your Business is back for another week - you can keep up to date with the latest business news from across Orange here. Will Stanley-Davies' new venture headlines this week's column.
While in sport, photographer Carla Freedman was sideline at Wade Park on Sunday and snapped a bumper lower grade gallery. Check out who starred in the first edition of the CYMS-Hawks rivalry for 2024 when the photos land later this morning.
While journalist Dom Unwin has touched base with one of the real surprise packets of this year's winter sports season. Can the Bulls maintain the rage, though ... that's the question.
Thanks for your support,
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
