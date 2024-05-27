'Should be ashamed of themselves': Car tyres slashed in broad daylight

A mother and daughter have spoken out after their car's tyres were slashed in broad daylight.
Cheryl Kinghorn had driven into Orange from her Clifton Grove home on Tuesday, May 21 to help a friend hang curtains in their flat.
Ms Kinghorn parked her car on Kenna Street, just off Coronation drive at about 10.30am.
Once the task at hand was complete a couple hours later, she walked out to find one tyre on the front of the car completely flat and one on the back was "starting to sink".
Based on the marks left on the tyres, she could only assume they had been pierced by a knife.
"I was pretty pissed off," she said.
"Some bloody juveniles think it's funny to pierce your car tyres and run.
"It's ridiculous that they'd think it's funny to go do that to someone and leave them without a car."
With only one spare tyre available, she was forced to get the car towed to a mechanic in town.
Once there, she was shocked to hear from the mechanic that they had come across a case just one week prior where a woman had all four tyres on her car slashed.
Her mum, Deidre Kinghorne, wasn't with her at the time but had similar thoughts to those of her daughter upon hearing the news.
"It's a shock to your system. Whoever did it should be ashamed of themselves. Haven't they got anything better to do," she said.
"My main concern is some unsuspecting person is going to drive off with a damaged tyre not knowing and there's going to be an accident."
Ms Kinghorn then took to Facebook to share the news of what happened to her daughter and their car.
She was met with even more people coming forward to say the same thing had recently happened to them.
"Who could do something like that," she added.
The incident was reported to police but no arrests have been made.
