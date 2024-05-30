Nature and home harmoniously meet

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday May 31: 8 Templer Place, Clifton Grove:
Nestled in the serene and tightly held Clifton Grove neighbourhood, this breathtaking 2.05 hectare garden property offers an unparalleled fusion of natural beauty and luxurious living.
Just seven minutes northeast of Orange, listing agent Lucas Ferrari said the fully renovated, modern five-bedroom family home is a sanctuary where every detail has been thoughtfully curated to provide an idyllic lifestyle. "This home is the ultimate family sanctuary, perfect for raising children and entertaining friends," he said. "With a mini orchard, a chook yard, a large inground pool with a cabana, and a beautiful fire pit area, it offers everything needed for a harmonious and fulfilling lifestyle."
As you approach this remarkable property, you're greeted by traditional wrap-around verandahs, patios, and outdoor dining areas. The expansive outdoor spaces, designed for both privacy and peace, are matched by the elegance of the interiors, making this home a true masterpiece.
Inside, the spacious home is flooded with natural light, courtesy of new double-glazed windows throughout. The beautifully appointed kitchen is a chef's dream and features bespoke oak cabinetry with contrasting crisp-white finishes, a pantry, island bench, integrated fridge, and high-quality Miele stainless-steel appliances.
The living areas are designed to bring the outdoors in, with each space connecting seamlessly to the sundrenched verandahs. The main bedroom is the perfect haven featuring a light-filled, floor-to-ceiling stacker door that ensures unobstructed views of the gardens. The contemporary bathrooms, particularly the main with its double sinks and separate bath and shower, offer a spa-like retreat within your home.
Comfort is assured year-round with split heating and cooling systems, combustion wood heating, and underfloor heating in the main bathroom and ensuite. The fifth bedroom, with it's own entrance and ensuite, is perfect for a teenage retreat or guests.
Lucas said entertaining was a delight with a huge fire-pit area perfect for gathering friends and family, while children can explore the natural bushland, bike track, and towering treehouse. "This home is designed for creating cherished memories, whether you're hosting a lively party or enjoying a quiet evening under the stars."
