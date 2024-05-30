Nature and home harmoniously meet

Just seven minutes northeast of Orange, listing agent Lucas Ferrari said the fully renovated, modern five-bedroom family home is a sanctuary where every detail has been thoughtfully curated to provide an idyllic lifestyle. "This home is the ultimate family sanctuary, perfect for raising children and entertaining friends," he said. "With a mini orchard, a chook yard, a large inground pool with a cabana, and a beautiful fire pit area, it offers everything needed for a harmonious and fulfilling lifestyle."