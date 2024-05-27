Check out who starred in thrilling Hawks-CYMS lower grade derbies

Check out all the action in the lower grades of Orange CYMS versus Orange Hawks on Sunday at Wade Park.
Orange CYMS came away winning every grade.
The Orange CYMS won against the Hawks 21 to 18 in the Tom Nelson Premiership.
In the Western Premiership Reserve Grade the CYMS beat the Hawks 26 to 22.
In the Blues Tag Western Premiership Orange CYMS beat the Hawks 46 to four.
In the first grade game the Orange CYMS beat the Hawks 22 to 12.
The Orange CYMS will meet the Spacemen in Parkes next weekend. The Orange Hawks play the Nyngan Tigers at Wade Park.
