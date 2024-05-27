Central Western Daily
Check out who starred in thrilling Hawks-CYMS lower grade derbies

CF
By Carla Freedman
May 28 2024 - 7:38am
A collection of photos from Derby Day at Wade Park

Check out all the action in the lower grades of Orange CYMS versus Orange Hawks on Sunday at Wade Park.

CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

