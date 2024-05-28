Billy and Angela overcome nerves to win national championship titles

Orange is known for its vineyards and orchards and you can now add ranch sorting to its famous products after a double success on the national stage.
Billy Nell and Angela Rossi both won their respective categories at the Ranch Sorting National Championships in Dubbo in April.
Nell took out the junior (13-18) title and Rossi triumphed in the rookie category.
Ranch sorting requires riders on horseback to move numbered cattle into a pen in correct order in a limited amount of time.
It was a long weekend for Rossi who had to wait until the final event on the final day to find out if she had won.
"So I was really nervous," she said.
"It was tough, my competitor was really close to me until the end. It came down to the last event actually to see who would win the title.
"It was so bad until the last day, I was so nervous. I tried to forget about it but that didn't really work. But I had friends helping me, Billy and David, just telling me 'it's ok you are going to ride however you ride.'
"I was pretty happy."
For Nell, the win was the culmination of a four-year journey.
"I've been doing it for four years but never got close enough to chase one until this year. So it was good to finally get there."
"We tried to chase the national title all year and it was pretty close with all the competitors for most of it but I suppose we just got lucky in the finals and both came away with winning one each."
"We've been to Queensland twice and up to Armidale and Singleton but the rest have been within two hours of here.
The Orange High School student said once he got into the saddle his nerves wore off.
"On the Friday I was pretty nervous but Friday night and Saturday morning went pretty good and I was able to relax a lot for the rest of it."
