Hospital unveils new addition 'but it will never take away all the pain'

The stolen generations or the forced removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their families often occurred in hospitals and health facilities.
Some children were forcibly removed from their parents at hospitals just shortly after birth.
To acknowledge the grief and suffering NSW Health caused to Aboriginal people of the stolen generations a plaque has been unveiled at Orange hospital.
The plaque depicts an apology from NSW Health made in 2022, recognising the trauma caused by the removal of Aboriginal children from their families, which often took place in health related institutions.
Aboriginal elder Aunty Alice Williams, who attended the ceremony, said the plaque is a "small measure" welcomed by the Aboriginal community.
"It shows that the Orange Hospital acknowledges the past of Aboriginal people and the impact that it has on our world today," she said.
"But it will never take away all the pain that Aboriginal people went through and we're still going through."
Aunty Alice said it's been a "long pathway" to reconciliation and she recognises Orange hospital for their "support" and "hard work".
"Hard work was put into addressing some of the past practices that (the hospital) was not directly involved with, but they see the impact of," she said.
Western NSW Local Health District executive director of Aboriginal health and wellbeing Tony Martin said the installation of the apology plaques is an "important step to take" in acknowledging Aboriginal history.
"The damage to the stolen generations is reflected in the health and wellbeing of many Aboriginal People," Mr Martin said.
"In some cases, it resulted in an ongoing mistrust of health services, which continues to have an impact on people in our district today," he said.
"These events are an opportunity for communities to come together to acknowledge the role of health services in the stolen generations and, through truth-telling, continue taking steps to create meaningful change."
Chief Executive of the health district Mark Spittal said the organisation aspires to be an "active partner in reconciliation".
"Our health services should be places of comfort and healing, where all people feel safe, respected and cared for," Mr Spittal said.
"We are supporting the installation of the apology plaques across every health service in our District".
Plaques will be revealed at 45 hospitals and health facilities in ceremonies across West NSW, in Orange it included a story from Raeleen Bell and performance by the Orange High School dance group, Wir-i.
