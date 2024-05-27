Duggan family speaks after court ruling: 'We won't give up'

The Orange family of a detained former fighter pilot say they "won't give up" the campaign to return him home.
Daniel Duggan was arrested at Woolworths in Orange in 2022. He is accused of illegally training Chinese air force pilots, which he denies.
On Friday a Sydney court found the 55-year-old is eligible for extradition to the USA, where he could face up to 60 years behind bars.
"People should not believe we've given up ... we are going to continue this fight with everything we have," wife Saffrine Duggan told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
The family and their legal team is focusing their efforts towards Federal Attorney General Mark Dreyfus, and petitioning for an intervention to prevent extradition.
"He has the power to overturn this and to look at the actual facts of the case, like the fact that Dan was an Australian citizen at the time," Saffrine said.
"We do not shy away from the facts. We strongly believe that the case from the US is wrong and it's highly fraught with false statements and omissions.
"But we don't have the funds or the resources in the local court."
A timeline for extradition remains unclear. More information will likely be announced before the end of this week.
The CWD has contacted the Department of the Attorney General for comment. This story will be updated will it's response.
"Dan distraught ... he's extremely worried about his family," Saffrine said.
"We can't believe that the extradition act is being used in this way ... we still find that extraordinary that he has been caught in such harsh conditions from the moment he was arrested."
The family is continuing to appeal for support from Orange residents.
"You can sign our petition ... or go the Change.org page," Saffrine said.
"The AG is the only one that has the power to stop this, you can write a letter to the attorney general and show concern about an Australian citizen."
