Mind Your Business: Some of city's best producers onboard new online marketplace

The founder of a new online marketplace is hoping to break down barriers to help people "shop local" and give major supermarkets the flick.
An Orange native, Will Stanley-Davies moved back to town in 2022 after studying at university in Sydney.
While he hasn't put to use his engineering degree, his time away did spark his entrepreneurial side.
But what really sparked his desire to give small businesses a leg up was the national lettuce shortage that same year.
"I wanted to maximise the stuff that Orange is great at like food and local wine," Mr Stanley-Davies said.
And so, online business Your Market was born.
So how does it work?
Well, Mr Stanley-Davies essentially acts as a middle man for Orange producers such as Second Mouse Cheese, Hillside Harvest or Racine Bakery.
Items will be listed on the Your Market website, with shoppers able to purchase from businesses all around town all at once.
Mr Stanley-Davies will then deliver the groceries to your door, with gift packs also on offer.
He wanted to provide an easy outlet for people wanting to shop at places other than the major supermarkets.
"The supermarkets are convenient and have a massive range but the quality is lower and the service is worse," he said.
"Shopping locally the quality is always amazing and the service is also amazing.
"By getting all of the local producers we can get that range the supermarkets have and we can compete with them."
So far nearly a dozen Orange businesses have jumped on board with more locked in for the coming weeks.
But Mr Stanley-Davies of looking to go bigger, he wants to get smaller businesses on board.
"Hopefully we get to a point where someone has a lemon tree with too many to know what to do with and they'll come to us to help sell them," he added.
You can visit www.yourmarket.net.au to make your purchase.
Orange Credit Union has announced that as of July 1, it will be trading under the name Bank Orange.
CEO Lewis von Stieglitz said the decision was not made lightly.
"The board and management team have taken into consideration the history and impact which Orange Credit Union has had on the surrounding community and believe the most logical next step forward is to join the ongoing trend of credit unions and building societies to rename to bank.
"This gives people a clearer view of who we are and what we are here to provide for current and future members."
Research collected by Orange Credit Union while investigating the trading name change option showed that 79 per cent of Australians under the age of 40 have never heard of a credit union and aren't aware of what banking services they provide.
"We want to make it very clear that our business structure remains unchanged, as does our commitment to our local community," Mr von Stieglitz said.
"We are still a customer-owned organisation, with profits being put back into the business and our members by investing in projects such as branch renovations and digital channel upgrades across our website, mobile app and internet banking platforms, as well as continue to give back through our community support grant and sponsorship program."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.