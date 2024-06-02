'We can't keep allowing it to happen': push for Orange servos to lock fuel

A spike in fuel and car thefts has Orange police urging 24-hour service stations to lock petrol pumps during peak offending times to reduce crime and help identify the culprits.
The rise of property-related crimes, petrol theft and joyriding have spearheaded a recent push to quash late-night crimes by making it harder for alleged offenders to keep re-offending in stolen vehicles with topped-up fuel tanks.
Crime manager for the Central West region, Jason Darcy said if implemented the fuel lock would force customers between midnight and 6am to pay for petrol before filling up.
"If you get a teenage kid turning up in an Audi at 3 o'clock in the morning wearing a hoodie or something else over his face, it's suspicious," Mr Darcy said.
"When they walk up to pay at the window, we want [service station] operators have them remove those coverings and sunglasses as well, so we've got a better shot at identifying them.
"They're going on to travel to other towns with full tanks of petrol and they're committing further offences.
"We can't just keep allowing it to happen."
Also the former crime manager for the Oxley district, Mr Darcy said the incentive was introduced in the New England region back in 2022.
He said it had proved to be a successful project in places like Tamworth and Gunnedah where late-night crimes had escalated.
"It's a big thing I'm really trying to push here now as well, because it has had a lot of success in the past and it assists us in being able to identify these people, as well," he said.
"But we need the big, 24/7 service stations to get on board with it, because [police] can't do much when they pull up in a BMW and a mask but permitted to then go get a full tank of petrol and continue on their way.
"So, we can't just say 'well, what are the cops doing' unless we've got crucial points of reference like that in place.
"Because at the end of the day, it's a partnership with the community."
At the back-end of 2022, Tamworth Regional Council agreed to support police and wrote to late-night petrol hubs asking for the pay-before-you-pump to be introduced in an effort to unite on the issue.
Deputy mayor and chair of the community safety working group at the time, Mark Rodda said the decision was cemented after council was advised by police for ways to curb the crime spree.
"Anything we can do to reduce the opportunities for those to keep their fun time going at someone else's expense is good."
Believed to be an integral part of stamping out additional crimes, Mr Darcy urged Orange's service stations to seriously consider operating under the new ruling.
While an understandable annoyance for fuel operators and regular customers, he said not changing the usual will, unfortunately, only continue to turn up the volume of offences.
"[Criminals have] already done a robbery and stolen credit cards, so grabbing a full tank of petrol just leads them to doing other things after that," Mr Darcy said.
"So, it's not just a 'trivial fuel thing', it's a small thing that makes a big difference."
The Central Western Daily reached out Orange's all-hours service stations, EG Ampol, BP and both of the 7-Eleven sites.
Media teams either declined to comment, or did not provide a response by time of publishing.
