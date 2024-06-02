Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Watch
Police

'We can't keep allowing it to happen': push for Orange servos to lock fuel

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
June 3 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A spike in fuel and car thefts has Orange police urging 24-hour service stations to lock petrol pumps during peak offending times to reduce crime and help identify the culprits.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.