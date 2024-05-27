See who was watching the Orange rugby league derby at Wade Park

It was a glorious day for rugby league on Sunday. The sun was shining down on Wade Park as the Orange CYMS took on the Orange Hawks in the annual local derby.
The crowd, decked out in their teams colours, flocked to the oval to enjoy a full day of footy from women's league tag, under 18s, reserve grade to the first grade game.
It was an exciting day of footy, the Orange CYMS won first grade.
The Orange CYMS are at the top of the table with the Mudgee Dragons on eight points. The Parkes Spacemen and Bathurst Panthers are also on eight points. Parkes have played four games and Bathurst have played six.
The Hawks and the CYMS will meet at Wade Park again on July 7.
Next week, Orange Hawks will play Nyngan Tigers at Wade Park. Orange CYMS have the bye.
Get all the local headlines you need straight to your inbox, sign-up to the newsletters here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.