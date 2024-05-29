Alleged gang behind spate of serious crimes dismantled after key arrests

A small group believed by police to be terrorising residents in the Central West has been partially dismantled following a significant arrest on Thursday.
After reports including a string of property-related crimes, stolen cars and alleged assaults with weapons, a proactive crime team was called in to assist police in Forbes.
Crime manager for the Central West, Jason Darcy said the specialised group was sent to find those responsible due to a "recent spike" in criminal activity across the neighbourhood.
"We believe it's been the same small group of people who are known to us that have been involved in a lot of [home break-ins] and stealing peoples' cars," Mr Darcy said.
"They're certainly opportunistic, going around seeing what items are on the back of utes, and checking car and house doors to see if they're unlocked.
"Once they get in, they help themselves, but we've made some good arrests now and we'll continue to target these people.
"There are about four of them, and they're all around the same age as the fella who was arrested on Thursday."
A 19-year-old male believed to be part of the group was arrested at a house on Stonham Street in Forbes on May 23.
Police said they found the young man "hiding in one of the back rooms" after occupants of the home allowed officers in.
Mr Darcy said information from community members led police to the residence.
"We've been able to keep making these arrests during the last couple of weeks basically from the community providing information to police, which we act on fairly immediately," he said.
"Intel like that leads to quick arrests, which is why we're always thankful to communities for their help in that regard.
"Keep an eye on your neighbours, and if you see anyone walking around at night, report it to police and keep any CCTV turned on."
The 19-year-old alleged offender was taken to Forbes Police Station following his arrest.
Following an appearance to Forbes Local Court, his bail was formally refused to reappear on June 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.