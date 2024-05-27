'Wrong' friends blamed for possession of laser pointer, knife and crushed Panadol in bum bag

HANGING around the "wrong people" has been put to a court as part of the reason why a man was found with a string of prohibited items in public.
Angus Kurt Vane, 25, of Vine Road, South Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 15, 2024 to having a knife, laser pointer and restricted substance in public.
Police said they were doing patrols of Sydney Road in Kelso about 2.30am on October 25, 2023 when they saw Vane riding a scooter "erratically" along a footpath without a helmet on, court papers say.
Vane was stopped outside of the BP service station by police, whose system showed recent intelligence for drug use and supply.
He was asked if he had anything of interest, so he took a clear bag of crushed Panadol weighing 0.99 grams, laser pointer, knife and other items out of his bum bag.
Police then searched the bag and found a number of empty clear bags except one, that had 0.25 grams of Valium inside.
Vane said the Valium was for himself, but he didn't have a script, and the laser pointer belonged to a relative.
As for the knife, he claimed to have it because he grew up on a farm.
Examination of the Panadol by forensics found the substance to be Dimethyl sulfone, a restricted pain killer.
BEING associated with "the wrong people" at the time was partly to blame for Vane's actions, according to his solicitor Shane Cunningham.
Mr Cunningham said his client had the knife because it was fixed with a number of attachments he used for various tasks, and the laser pointer had no battery.
"He came to the realisation that he was heading down the wrong path," Mr Cunningham said.
Magistrate Elizabeteh Ellis said Vane appeared to be in "desperate" need for help with drugs but said it was in his hands following an interstate move to Adelaide.
Vane was convicted and fined $4800.
