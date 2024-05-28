How the humble bin chicken inspired this 'really special' squad's comeback

Known also as the dumpster chook, rubbish raptor or tip turkey, the trash-loving ibis turned out to be the inspiration behind a long-awaited revival of this small town's senior soccer team.
The humour the scavenger provides was what dubbed them the Molong Bin Chickens, but the idea of resurrecting a soccer squad that hadn't existed for the past 17 years felt far from rubbish.
Parents and older kids attached to the Molong District Soccer Club wanted to create an all-ages team of their own, while also cutting travel in half and representing the community they live in and love.
With her husband, two teenage children and brother making up four of the 19 registered players, team manager Erin Filla says people uniting for a common cause speaks volumes.
"For a team that barely knew each other six weeks ago to now come together every Saturday to literally and figuratively kick goals, I think it says we've got an amazing bunch of people in this town," she said.
"I think what we have is pretty cool, and it's great because there's a lot of camaraderie, support for one another, and passion for the game together.
"The team is quite chuffed that they're also winning games."
Part of the Orange and District Football Association, the Bin Chickens compete in the all-age C grade with players ranging from high school-aged students to those in their 50s.
Two of those students are female, with another player a mum tied to the club's junior ranks through her own children.
Of the six games to date, Molong Bin Chickens have lost two games and won four, having them sit third on the ladder from a pool of 12 teams.
"It's just a good vibe and they're a good team with mixed talents, from super fit and super fast runners to really impressive defenders," Mrs Filla said.
"They've got a little bit of everything that makes it all work together and we never thought it would be this way, especially with a lot of the other teams having played together for a while.
"Everyone works different jobs as well, from blokes in the mines to boys out on farms, so no one has time to train, unfortunately.
"But they make the most of every other minute."
Capitalising on time spent together is what the squad's goal keeper believes keeps bonds strong between players.
Mrs Filla also gave him special mentions for the high number of game-saving goals he's stopped.
Because when Wade Clarke isn't working with Ray White Townsend Real Estate in Molong, he's busy guarding the Bin Chickens' net.
He says keeping was a love that started back when he was eight or nine years old.
"I did save three penalties in three weeks, so I guess it kept us in the hunt, but I do love the fact that I can still dive around at 43 and be quite agile for an older bloke," Mr Clarke said and laughed.
"It's very important to have something that's just for you and gives you something to look forward to as well, outside of running around with the kids and being at work day in, day out.
"But it's just been such a good outlet for everyone to get together and ideally have a bit of a laugh, because we think winning comes from having fun."
Which seems to be the theme throughout the club, with he and his wife also coaching two of the junior teams between their sons.
Getting involved wherever they can, Mr Clarke said it's also a way for the kids to see if the soccer-loving adults practise what they preach.
"They're getting to watch the Bin Chickens run around and see what we're going on about during training," he said and laughed, "but the games are also giving kids somewhere to go as well, afterwards and later on in the future.
"It's giving these kids coming up somewhere to play if we've already got a seniors team that's established by the time they're ready to move up and I think it's really special.
"I think it's also fantastic to see the sheer enjoyment and fun out there; and I reckon we're worth an hour and a half of peoples time.
"We want to draw the crowds back to our town."
The Bin Chickens will kick off at home this Saturday, June 1, at Molong's Hunter Caldwell Park against Kinross at 1.15pm.
