New lights on Wirrabarra Walk completed in Orange

More than one-hundred new lights have been installed along a popular Orange path.
The final Havit-branded bollard was concreted in at Wirrabarra Walk on Thursday.
"In the warmer months people like to go walking later on," mayor Jason Hamling previously told the Central Western Daily.
"If you can light it up a bit for people to use it's a lot better ... you can make it walker-friendly and kid-friendly.
"It's all about getting people out and getting healthy and active."
About 115 bollards now line the 750-metre strip between Forbes Road and Coronation Drive.
The cost of installation has not been announced. A $200,000 state government grant subsidised the project.
The lighting plan was controversial with nearby residents. Some argued it would make the area less safe, compromise privacy and damage aesthetic appeal.
In March the Central Western Daily revealed plans were quietly changed to increase light numbers. Initial designs said 75 bollards would be installed.
"As staff explored the details of installing the new pedestrian lighting along Wirrabarra Walk, a number of changes from the original design became necessary," a spokesperson for Orange City Council said at the time.
A YourSay survey put together by council in 2023 found the lighting installation was extremely unpopular with nearby residents, but supported by the wider community.
