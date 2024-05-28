Hunt continues as police search for 32-year-old alleged offender

Arrest warrants have been issued by police to locate a wanted man in the Central West.
Police are hunting for 32 year old Brenden Dargin, wanted for alleged offences surrounding contravene prohibition/restriction in an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO).
He is known to frequent Orange, as well as the Condobolin and Forbes areas.
An appeal for information on his whereabouts was posted to the public on May 20 via police social media pages.
Dargin's description notes him being of Aboriginal appearance and roughly 165 centimetres tall, weighing around 75 kilograms and of a thin build with black hair.
Police warn those who see or have contact with the man to not approach him.
Police urge anyone with information on Dargin's whereabouts to call their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reports with intel can also be lodged online to the Crime Stoppers website.
