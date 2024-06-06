'Let's use it': People-power Pearson vying for seat a second time around

More than two years have passed since first-time candidate Aaron Pearson was pipped at the post in the last local elections, but time hasn't deterred him from a second run at landing a seat at the big table.
Throwing his hat in the ring back in late 2021, Mr Pearson narrowly missed out on being one of nine councillors to represent Cabonne Shire Council.
But he hasn't stayed silent from then to now, advocating strongly for residents on a range of issues, with perhaps one of the biggest battles being regional connectivity.
It's a fight he's not stood down from since starting his aspiring political quest.
"[The word] 'frustrated' would be an understatement in describing the mood in Cabonne when it comes to mobile and internet connectivity," Mr Pearson said.
"It's an area prone to natural disasters, and residents should have a proper mobile signal so they can call for help when it's needed, as well as on our roads which are riddled with black spots.
"If someone breaks down or is involved in an accident they should be able to call for help."
In late May, Mr Pearson independently launched Cabonne Connectivity Survey, an online link with both multiple choice-style and open questions for residents to provide responses.
He said its purpose is to highlight the cellular issues within the district to then be able to lobby the government for changes to take place.
"I understand [local council] has been lobbying for connectivity, but this requires people power, too," he said.
"Which is why I launched this survey, for the Cabonne community to give a human voice to our concerns in hopes that the powers that be will sit up and take notice.
"This is a real problem in Cabonne and the Albanese government is dragging its feet in addressing it."
Mr Pearson also spoke about the shift from cash and in-person transactions to the online world.
This has proven difficult for the elderly demographic in Cabonne, which make up roughly 21 per cent of a population of 13,766 people, according to the data from the 2021 census.
"It makes things difficult for people to conduct transactions where connectivity is poor or spotty at best," he said, "and for an area like Cabonne, solid connectivity is an absolute necessity.
Mr Pearson said he will continue to barrack for a resolution to the district's connectivity woes.
The candidate's other community objectives include flood mitigation, infrastructure sustainability, support of local business (commercial and agricultural), mental health, crime prevention, housing, water security, and transport.
He encouraged residents to join him in the ongoing fight as he goes for a consecutive run at council in the upcoming local elections, to be held on September 14.
"People power is a real driving force in Cabonne," Mr Pearson said.
"Let's use it."
