Dangerous bike antics 'can lead to death'

I was driving along Peisley Street last week when, out of the corner of my eye, I caught a glimpse of two motorbikes.
On the bikes, kids without helmets. One of the bikes had three people on board. Both riders held little to no regard for their own safety, their passengers or those around them.
It's a fairly common sight across Orange at the moment.
Journalist Emily Gobourg spoke with Kayla Blackmore last week. She says the incessant motorbike riding near her home has gotten to the point where it's beyond dangerous, and something needs to be done.
While a massive crowd packed into Wade Park for the first Orange derby of the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
Across the men's grades all three derbies were gripping encounters and senior journalist Riley Krause was sideline. He has all of the action and reaction from both clubs here.
Enjoy the last few days of autumn.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
