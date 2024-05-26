Watch: Bouffler sinks Hawks with late field goal in thrilling 18s derby

Kallum Bouffler brushed off a tough day with the boot to slot home a late field goal to secures Orange CYMS a memorable derby victory.
The under 18s half-back had gone 1/3 through 57 minutes in their Tom Nelson Premiership game against Hawks on May 26.
This included a failed shot from the side-line which would have put the green and gold up by two with just five minutes left on the clock.
"I thought we had the momentum from there anyway," Bouffler said after the match of the missed conversion.
"I just tried not to worry about it because there was still time on the clock."
With three minutes left and the scores locked at 18-all, the ball made its way into his hands ten metres out and dead in front of the uprights.
He wasn't about to let the game slip through away once again and nailed the field goal.
"It was just have a crack," Bouffler added.
"There wasn't really any plan to it. Nobody pressured and it was a pretty easy shot in the end.
"It would have been a bit embarrassing if I'd missed from ten in front."
A penalty goal off Bouffler's boot two minutes later secured a come-from-behind 21-18 victory for CYMS.
But it was hard going out there for the green and golds who, down eight with 15 minutes to play, looked done and dusted.
It was tries from Kaiden Jones and Taj Jordan in quick succession which swung the game back in their favour.
CYMS coach Ryan Prevett couldn't have been happier to hand their cross-town rivals a first loss of the season, while also maintaining their own perfect start.
"Before the game, we knew if we could stick with them and go the distance that we'd come away with a win," he said.
"The first five weeks we've been building towards staying on the grind and competing in every set."
Prevett praised the work of Jordan who switched to dummy-half late in the contest.
"He sparked a couple things and it paid off," he added.
"A lot of these boys haven't beaten Bloomfield or Hawks for a while, so it feels really nice."
The game was marred with some push and shove which spilled out off the field just before the final whistle.
As a result, Hawks' Harrison Kukla was sent off.
