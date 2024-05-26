Out and about in Orange: see what was happening from May 23 to 26 | Part I

It was another busy few days in Orange with lots happening around town.
On Thursday Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman snapped people at the Senior Citizen's Biggest Morning Tea, raising money for the Cancer Council , Live & Local with the Sydney Writers Festival and story time at the library.
On Sunday, Carla attended the National Sorry Day Commemoration at the South Court, Live & Local with the Sydney Writers Festival at the Orange Regional Gallery theatrette, Orange CYMS versus Orange Hawks at Wade Park and more.
Check out the highlights from the Orange CYMS and Orange Hawkes under 18s in the video below.
Get part two of this gallery on Wednesday.
