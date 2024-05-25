Heading south? Please, look for the southern distributor

It was not surprising to this week see council dump a proposed name change for the Southern Feeder Road.
Out of a table full of options - Yuranigh Way, Brabham Way, Blowes Road, Dairy Creek Road, Southern Distributor Road and the Southern Feeder Road (the final two are basically the same, right?) - councillors eventually opted for the hardly-inspiring Southern Distributor Road.
I have been told several times the word 'southern' is integral in the name to ensure drivers know which direction they are headed. Presumably anyone driving down Summer Street and turning on to Autumn Street is on their way to pick up Jack Frost.
Caption: A Google Earth image of the construction work on the new Southern Distributor Road.
Removing the tongue from my cheek, what is really head-scratching, out of all of this, is the use of the 'Your Say' survey.
Council uses 'Your Say' surveys for a raft of issues in a bid to ensure community consultation is conducted. It's just one way in which this is done.
At the moment, there's surveys on council's website looking at the budget and proposed flights linking Orange and Newcastle.
In the case of the renaming of the Southern Feeder Road, about 34 per cent of 904 voters voted for Yuranigh Way; more than any other option.
As a result, Orange City staff recommended the change be made to Yuranigh Way, too. While, all residents who live on the road supported Brabham Way, which is fair enough.
Yet, despite the survey results and the consultation with those who live on the road, neither option garnered much support in the chamber at all.
So, what is the point of the survey? What form of consultation really matters?
You can vote multiple times on one issue in a 'Your Say' survey. That doesn't seem right.
While, having more than two answers for any of the questions will always dilute the strength of the eventual top option. So why are we being offered up six choices when it comes to a name for a new road?
And, if we are being given a plethora of options, is 34 per cent of the vote not enough to earn the support of the chamber?
It's almost inevitable in the years to come we're going to have proposed name changes for this Southern Distributor Road floated by council. It's happened plenty of times for our Northern Distributor Road since its opening.
Here's hoping the process is a little clearer then, than it was this week.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
