Historic cottage hits the market

If you bought a small cottage on the Mitchell Highway in 2001 how much would you expect to land selling in 2024?
Orange City Council is selling off Barkers Cottage, which is in Lucknow almost directly across from the pub.
The block is a decent size, the cottage could do with a bit of work (a bit is probably putting it nicely) but council is set to score an eye-watering win in the sale nonetheless.
Journalist Will Davis has the latest on that piece of council news this morning.
Will was also across Friday's court case in Sydney where Orange farmer Dan Duggan was deemed 'eligible for surrender' by a magistrate.
You can catch all of the updates from the hearing, and the reaction post-case this morning.
All of the teams for this weekend's Peter McDonald Premiership action are here - including Sunday's Orange derby at Wade Park.
While, this weekend marks the 60th Red Shield Appeal. I caught up with Major Kate Young last week and she highlighted the struggles families in 2024 are facing at the moment.
If you can help out this weekend, I'm sure the Salvos would appreciate it.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
