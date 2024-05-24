Central Western Daily
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Historic cottage hits the market

Updated May 24 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you bought a small cottage on the Mitchell Highway in 2001 how much would you expect to land selling in 2024?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.