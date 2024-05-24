Fate of bumper cycling event sealed amid rising costs, declining ticket sales

A popular cycle event run in Orange since 2016 will not be run this year.
The Bicycle Network has confirmed the Newcrest Orange Challenge will not run in 2024.
CEO Alison McCormack says the decision has not been made lightly but increased costs, declining ticket sales and a "challenging post-pandemic climate" have made the event no longer viable to run.
"We have loved showcasing Central NSW and the Orange region as a bike riding and weekend getaway destination," Ms McCormack said.
"An event of this magnitude would ... not have been possible without the support of the local community and volunteers who have welcomed us and dedicated their valuable time to deliver Newcrest Orange Challenge."
Orange Mayor Jason Hamling says that while the Bicycle Network would not be involved this year, there was still demand for the popular event.
"It has attracted hundreds of riders in the past and there is no reason it would not do so in the future. There is clearly an opportunity for a sponsor to get behind a great community event," Cr Hamling says.
The challenge received extra attention in 2023 after it was revealed road closures along the cycle route on Cargo Road were green lit without consultation with neighbouring businesses.
Around 700 riders have taken part in the event each year and, along with their supporters, provide a large economic boost for the Orange region.
Ms McCormack said the support of the riders enabled the race to be run for almost a decade.
"Bicycle Network wishes to offer a massive thank you to all the riders who have participated over the years and supported both our not-for-profit organisation and the greater Orange community," McCormack says.
"Whether you have taken on the challenge once or many times, we hope your weekend in Orange was one to remember and encourage you to visit this wonderful region again."
The event secured a number of partners in order to run and had support from Orange, Cabonne, Cowra and Blayney councils, as well as Newmont (formerly Newcrest Mining).
