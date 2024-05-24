Legendary winemarker Philip Shaw reveals what his best wine is

Name: Philip Shaw, owner.
Winery: HOOSEGG
HOOSEGG is my latest winemaking endeavour. The HOO (who) is me, Philip - to avoid any confusion with existing 'Philip Shaw Wines' and the 'EGG' signifies a new creation.
When I was 12 years old my school took us to Adelaide University and Roseworthy College to look at different faculties to provide ideas of what we may want to study in senior school.
At the age of 14 I was washing bottles at the famed Penfolds winery where eventually I returned years later as chief winemaker.
Roseworthy offered Oenology (winemaking) and I started studying there. There were only four winemaking students at the time. I stuck it out, graduating in 1969.
Visitors to HOOSEGG can drive through an amazing vineyard, and then arrive at my home and cellar door.
The cellar door has extensive views of the beautiful valley rising up to Mount Canobolas and the sights of other vineyards, orchards and natural forest. It is a lovely snapshot of the region.
Visitors can expect to taste the range of HOOSEGG wines. These includes my chardonnay, shiraz, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and cabernet franc.
My best wine is always the next one.
I would initially show the HOO range which comprises my 'Sorry for the Slow Reply' rosé (when available), 'Everything is Going According to Plan' Chardonnay and 'Self Made up Man' Red Blend.
We explain the wines, and winemaking process and then move on and expand from there.
Orange is a fabulous region. Our wines are made from 30-year-old vines grown on our Koomooloo vineyard, along with 65 years of accumulated winegrowing knowledge and experience.
I am aiming to make the best wines possible, without limitations.
Some of the local wine that I'd recommend trying include the Bloodwood Riesling, Colmar Estate Pinot Noir, and the Philip Shaw 'No19' Sauvignon Blanc.
