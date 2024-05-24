Five minutes with... Banksia's Holly Whitaker

Holly is the sales and events manager at Banksia Orange, and the manager of the Orange Farmers Market. Having arrived in Orange in 2001, to work at Sydney University, now Charles Sturt University Orange campus, she enjoyed a year in Mudgee as CEO of Mudgee Region Tourism before returning to Orange to raise two boys and while running a business in public relations and digital marketing.
What do you love about Orange and the Central West?
Orange reminds me so much of my hometown in the New England region in terms of the climate and landscape, but also the strong sense of community. Orange has the added advantages of being near Sydney for a culture fix and offers anyone willing to make the move here, the opportunity to reinvent themselves or try something new.
What inspires you?
I've been the sales and events manager at Banksia for almost a year, and in that time, the team at Union Bank and Banksia have constantly impressed me with their level of customer service and the care they provide their guests and staff. I'm inspired by the team, who not only embrace my ideas and help me make them a reality, but ensure every event at Banksia Orange is seamlessly delivered with the utmost quality and professionalism.
How do you juggle your own business, mothering, performing and volunteer work? What's your secret?
People are always asking me how I juggle everything. My time is so precious to me so I'm constantly checking that I'm only doing things that I value. Family and friends come first, and I absolutely adore my work. I love running events and the markets because they're my connection with community so I try and streamline systems and make sure I work with like-minded, energised people to ensure I can enjoy every minute.
It's the same with volunteer work like Orange Open Air and I'm constantly wanting to develop community creative programmes and activities with talented, capable people. My music hasn't been a focus lately but I'm keen to pick up a guitar again and see what happens!
What's something you're working on improving?
Coming from a small country town, I'm a big believer that everyone in a community should contribute some of their time back to where they live. I see the same people putting in the most time and energy into this community and I'd like to see others find the thing they are passionate about and step up to support those who are already doing so much. I'm trying to lead by example, contributing my time to creative pursuits I enjoy that others can benefit from.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Unfortunately, I've never received her advice in person, but the great Dolly Parton says 'Find out who you are. And do it on purpose'. I try to live as authentically as possible and I surround myself with accepting, positive people with similar values.
Best business: I work with too many amazing businesses to name just one! We're so fortunate in Orange to have so many locally owned and operated businesses but its' up to us to support them where possible and keep them thriving.
Best place to eat: The Union Bank, of course! You'll also find me at Hey Rosey almost every week and I'm sure every second week I'll be at Lucetta now that it's open. How amazing is the Orange food scene!
Best event to attend: The Orange Farmers Market on the second Saturday of every month
Hidden Gem: Right now, I'm loving Richard Learmonth's Loop de Loop daily soup. It's delicious!
