Central Western Daily
Home/Community
The Catch Up
Our People

Five minutes with... Banksia's Holly Whitaker

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
May 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Holly is the sales and events manager at Banksia Orange, and the manager of the Orange Farmers Market. Having arrived in Orange in 2001, to work at Sydney University, now Charles Sturt University Orange campus, she enjoyed a year in Mudgee as CEO of Mudgee Region Tourism before returning to Orange to raise two boys and while running a business in public relations and digital marketing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.