No fix for reception issue 12 months on

Does anyone else remember holding their mobile phone above their heads searching for better reception? It's almost comical, looking back.
Fortunately, for the most part, those days are behind us.
They're supposed to be, anyway.
Journalist Emily Gobourg has touched base with a number of residents in the Cabonne Shire who are battling to source any form of liveable connectivity.
Most of labelled internet connections and mobile reception, even in Molong, as "useless", while one family has to drive to the top of a hill to phone for help during an emergency.
It comes in the midst of the axing of a key program to help fix black spots in regional areas.
In sport, are you in blue or green and gold?
It's derby week in the Peter McDonald Premiership and Hawks will take on the high-flying CYMS at Wade Park on Sunday.
It's an extra special derby for both Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill and Rhys Draper, too. Journalist Dom Unwin has the latest ahead of this weekend's massive clash.
Meanwhile, keep in touch with our website today as we bring you all the latest from Sydney as Orange farmer Daniel Duggan learns his fate in his extradition case.
Enjoy your Friday.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.