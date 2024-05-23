Four-and-a-half times over the limit: Drunk driver calls cops on herself

A WOMAN who called police on herself moments before she drove after polishing off 12 beers has been spared time behind bars.
Keera Anne Frager, 30, of Ryans Road, Rockley Mount was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on May 8, 2024 after she previously pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving.
Police got a call from a woman - later identified as Frager - who said she was sitting in a black Holden Barina at the top of Mount Panorama drinking alcohol about 6.15pm on October 31, 2023, court papers said.
Frager told police she had passed out and that once she got her seatbelt on, she would be driving off.
Police said they went to Mount Panorama and spotted the car travelling along Brock Skyline towards Forest Elbow.
Frager was then stopped on Conrod Straight.
After a "slow and unsteady" Frager was asked for her licence, she gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
Frager - who bought a carton of Carlton Draught and drunk it as she drove from Mudgee - was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Frager admitted to drinking 12 full strength cans of beer before she attempted to leave Mount Panorama.
She also explained to police she had a disagreement with a family member and thought alcohol would fix the issue.
Then, Frager gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.220.
FRAGER cried as her solicitor Kayana Theobald told the court it was a "very sad matter" for her client, who had been dealing with mental health issues at the time.
Ms Theobald said doors had been opened for Frager after she did the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program and began treatment.
Magistrate Carl Milovanovich said Frager posed a "great risk" to the community after she blew four and a half times over the legal alcohol limit.
"Had you had an accident, you would have been facing a jail sentence ... you virtually self-arrested yourself," Mr Milovanovich said.
Frager was convicted, fined $1000 and taken off the road for six months.
With the disqualification period backdated to the time of the offence, Frager must now have an alcohol interlock device installed in her vehicle for 24 months.
