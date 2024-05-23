See the beauty of Orange during Autumn through a photographer's lens

.Orange is a beautiful city, that is never more true than during the season of Autumn.
The trees around the city are turning beautiful reds, oranges and browns.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman captured some of the city's beauty throughout the last three months, when she's had a spare minute between her news, social and sporting pictures.
As the leaves get ready to fall from the trees and the city prepares for Winter, we've compiled this gallery to celebrate beautiful Orange during Autumn.
Want to see some people photos? Check out National Simultaneous Storytime pictures here.
Do you love Orange news? Never miss another headline, sign-up to the Central Western Daily's morning and evening emails. You'll get the local headlines, sporting news, galleries and the latest from the national desk. Sign-up here. You can also sign-up to our FootyHQ and What's on newsletters.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.