Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Crumbling cottage sold for $5000 hits the market ... what will it fetch?

William Davis
By William Davis
May 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A dilapidated ratepayer-owned property has come onto the market in Lucknow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.