See when Orange read the Bowerbird Blues with the rest of Australia

On Wednesday everyone in the country came together to read the same book at the same time for National Simultaneous Story Time.
They read the book Bowerbird Blues by Aura Parker. Children's Librarian Bek Salmon read the book to the crowd.
Ms Parker was "blown away" to hear her book had been chosen for the National Simultaneous Story Time book for 2024.
"National Simultaneous Storytime brings us together and makes us smile, and the shared experience can send imaginations soaring to new heights. I am surprised and blown away with excitement that Bowerbird Blues has been chosen as the book for 2024," she said.
Get all the best galleries, headlines and sporting news straight to your inbox by signing up to the Central Western Daily's headline emails. You get two emails straight to your inbox with everything you need to know from Orange that day, plus the latest news from our national desk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.