Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

See when Orange read the Bowerbird Blues with the rest of Australia

CF
By Carla Freedman
May 23 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A collection of photos from Simultaneous Story Time at the Library.

On Wednesday everyone in the country came together to read the same book at the same time for National Simultaneous Story Time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.