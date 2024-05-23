Australian Idol, Speed dating and Writers Festival

Hello,
Happy Thursday.
We've got another exciting edition of the weekender for you.
The Sydney Writers' Festival Live & Local Program is currently underway at the Orange Regional Gallery Theatrette. On Friday Orange writer and business owner Hannah Ferguson will be streamed at 4pm. On Saturday Celest Ng will be at 10am, Trent Dalton will be at midday, Leigh Sales and Lisa Millar will be on at 2pm. Get a full list here.
Australian Idol is coming to town. If you're hiding a singing talent, now is your opportunity to be found. Get the details here.
Speed dating is back, but with a difference. Find out what 'Singles In Orange' are up to here.
If you're looking for something a bit different, you can find out where your rubbish goes in Orange. On June 1 you can attend the Ophir Road Resource Recovery Centre. Get the details here.
Weather
On Friday expect a mostly cloudy day with a top of 14 degrees. It's expecting to get to minus one overnight. On Saturday it will be mostly cloud and 14 as well. On Sunday there will be a fog and then a sunny day with a top of 15.
Let us know what events you've got coming up, email us at mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Cheers,
Grace Ryan
Deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.