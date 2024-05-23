Speed dating is back in Orange, this time with a difference

Want to meet someone the old fashioned way? Singles in Orange have just announced two events for the colour city's single crowd.
The event is 'speed dating with a difference', with the help of professional relationship therapist and educator, The Love Scout at Badlands Brewery in June.
Singles in Orange's Camilla Betts-Holliday said these events are for people who are frustrated with the online dating scene.
"Perhaps I'm old fashioned but I like to meet people face to face to get a sense of who they are," she said.
"'Speed dating with a difference' will be unlike traditional speed dating. The events are designed to foster genuine connections through a series of creative activities that encourage deeper conversation and interaction."
Ms Betts-Holliday said the group is delighted to pair with The Love Scout.
"The Love Scout is a professional counsellor and relationship therapist who we are bringing in from Sydney," she said.
"Traditional speed dating has its limitations, having a conversation for five minutes you may not get a true sense of people. 'Speed dating with a difference' has been designed with interactivity in mind, activities that improve communication, engage with other in a safe space and improve understanding of themselves and what they want from a relationship.
"Whether you are newly single or have been single for a while, the event will be a fun night, connecting with others and get you away from your screens." Ms Betts-Holliday said.
Tickets are on sale already. They're just $75 each and include two drinks and a light dinner.
