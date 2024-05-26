'They just don't care': residents fed up with nuisance motorbike riders

"They're not only a danger to themselves, they're a danger to everyone else".
For those in surrounding streets, the words of resident Kayla Blackmore aren't lost on neighbours who are also fed up with nuisance motorbike activity.
Born and bred in Orange, the 30-year-old parent lives near Canobolas Rural Technology High School and says she's not alone in her frustration with youngsters tearing up and down the streets on their two-wheel vehicles.
"It normally happens at night every now and then around 9pm or 10pm, but it was happening daily and throughout the day the other week, sometimes up to three times in one day," Ms Blackmore said
"It echoes because they rev the engines coming down the street and it gets really annoying because of how loud it is.
"The best way to describe the sound is that it's ear piercing and grates on your nerves."
When it comes to the speed a "normal motorbike is doing" compared to the ones tearing down the road, Ms Blackmore said the difference between the two couldn't be further apart.
She said the problem also extends past dirt bikes and motorcycles to modified bicycles.
In New South Wales, it is illegal to ride petrol-powered bicycles on roads and any road-related areas, such as footpaths, cycle ways and other shared paths.
"Some of them you can tell are not a proper motorbike and just your general kind of pushbike with a motor attached to it, because it's a whole different noise altogether," she said.
"They don't have good protective gear or wear visible clothing either and they ride down the street without proper lights in the pitch black.
"If you're driving around here at night, you have to be extra wary so you don't hit them, because they just don't care about safety."
They ride down the street without proper lights in the pitch black.- Orange resident Kayla Blackmore on nuisance motorbikes
Ms Blackmore says there has also been a sufficient number of "near miss" situations when residents are pulling out of their driveways.
Despite the state's official requirement for bikes in low light and evenings to have white front and red rear lights displayed, the riders are only visible to drivers "in the last seconds" before they're seen.
"They'll come past so fast that you don't have the proper time to react," she said, "and that's really dangerous, for everyone."
"They'll also speed across the street from either side as well as go up and down it, and sometimes you'll see two or three of them on the same bike.
"It's hard to say what their ages are, but if I had to guess, I'd put them around maybe their mid-teens to early 20s.
"And they ride with no helmets, nothing."
Authorities in the Central West are also tired of negligent riding, with police announcing on May 22 they'll be targeting unregistered motorbikes.
Crime manager for the region, Jason Darcy told the Central Western Daily nuisance motorbike activity around Orange has been a significant issue.
"[These riders have] a total disregard for the road rules and coming from other police districts I've worked at, I've seen some of the worst scenarios as a result and they're fatal accidents," Mr Darcy said.
"People are falling off bikes, who are rarely wearing helmets, and hitting their heads which can lead to death, so it's not only a major safety concern for them, but also for the people obeying the road rules.
"They're having to negotiate these bikes coming through stop signs and flying down streets at night without lights on or doing anything even remotely safe."
Mr Darcy said "it's the younger demographic" when asked about the general age of those engaging in dangerous riding.
After causing havoc through the streets, he said some of these alleged offenders are also "then assaulting innocent motorists" after triggering a collision, for example.
"And when you've got older people backing out in their cars then dealing with that kind of confrontation, it's not on," he said.
[These riders have] a total disregard for the road rules.- Central West crime manager, Jason Darcy on nuisance motorbike activity
"Which is just another reason why we'll be targeting them, and especially at night, [these riders are] distributing residents because they're all loud and noisy.
"We're making a plea to the community that if anyone has information or a location where this is happening, let us know."
Driving any unregistered vehicle in NSW carries a penalty of $2200, while driving uninsured is a $5500 fine.
Those caught driving while suspended will cop a $3300 fine, including a three-month disqualification and the potential of 18 months jail time.
Unlicensed riders with unregistered bikes can, however, ride on private property and licensed motocross tracks, but not through public bushland, parks, picnic or camping areas, including forest tracks or on any road or footpath.
Police in Orange want negligent riders to know they will be working proactively and with highway patrol officers to target the behaviour.
"And if you're caught, you will lose your bike," Mr Darcy said.
"So, don't risk it, because these bikes will be seized."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.