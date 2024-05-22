Staggering number of people reaching out for help

How many people do you think are reaching out for help in Orange each month?
Staggering new numbers obtained by the Central Western Daily show there are around 1000 transactions each month at Orange's Foodcare base on March Street.
That figure is the highest its ever been, as organisers and volunteers battle to keep up with the demand.
Senior journalist Riley Krause caught up with Foodcare Orange coordinator Tim Mordue on Wednesday to run through the work being conducted at the store as the cost of living crisis continues to grip large parts of Orange.
Tomorrow also marks an important day for Orange farmer and father of six Daniel Duggan as he sits in a prison cell at Lithgow jail waiting to learn his fate in an extradition case with the US.
Duggan is facing allegations from the FBI he illegally trained Chinese fighter pilots for money in South Africa more than a decade ago.
Journalist Will Davis has put together an explainer video on the situation ahead of Friday's court date in Sydney.
I hope you enjoy this morning's news.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
