How does microfeminism become a part of our daily lives and is the answer we're looking for?

Have you heard of microfeminism? The movement that is taking off on social media and around the world?
Subtle changes in language and behaviour to preference females instead of males?
I'm not here to explain microfeminism, my colleague Jessica Belzycki did that earlier this week.
She put it quite simply; Microfeminism promotes gender equality through small acts of resistance.
I am going to share some ways we can use it.
I've long thought I was a terrible feminist. Given that a good bra costs about $120 I'm not entirely sure I'd burn mine, if we did that again.
But I was wrong, I'm not a terrible feminist, maybe a quiet one.
Then I caught wind of this movement, which means it must be big as I'm not the most active TikTok user.
So I've started implementing microfeminism into my everyday.
It's started with my four-year-old girl. We regularly call her boss, just so she gets used to the idea. There is the slight downfall of her thinking she's our boss, but that could also be because she's four.
I also now assume that every job is done by a woman, I'm happy to be corrected if I'm wrong.
"Oh, the electrician came by? What'd she say?"
I hand babies with pooey nappies to dad instead of mum.
Some instances are a work-in-progress.
I am trying my hardest not to soften what I'm saying at meetings or adding in an unnecessary "just"- And I know I need to work on my over-apologising.
One of my colleagues has taught her daughter all the nursery rhymes and fables with a feminine slant. So in their house there's "the girl who cried woolf" and "yes, ma'am" that sheep is taking the wool, three bags full.
Is this the answer we're waiting for? By addressing women first in a meeting or putting her name at first in an email, will we eventually close the gender pay gap? Perhaps- Grace Ryan
By saying paternity leave instead of maternity leave, will women stop getting overlooked for promotions because they're at "motherhood stage"?
If it's not the total solution, it is a fun way to disarm some of the more backwards members of our society.
Want to include micro-feminism in your day-to-day? This list Jessica put together can get you started.
Addressing women in an email or work context first.
Avoiding honorifics tied to marital status like Miss or Mrs.
Not using male pronouns as the default.
Asking men to send a Zoom meeting invite, if everyone in the team is on the same level.
Affirming and building on women's contributions in a meeting.
If a man interrupts you, interrupt him back.
Stopping using 'just', exclamation points or excessive apologising.
Meeting a man, and going for the handshake first.
Calling out men if they take credit for a woman's work.
What's your favourite act of microfeminism? Let me know, email grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
