Cup Corner: Mother and daughter's heart-warming moment steals the show

There's not too many feelings better than lining up alongside your child during a game of footy.
Kath Davis and Georgia Kennedy got the chance to experience that magic moment for the first time over the weekend.
The Canowindra Tigers mother-daughter duo lined up on the left hand side - mum on the wing and daughter at centre - during their 24-14 win over the Oberon Tigers.
"We had to rely on each other," Davis said.
"That trust and communication definitely came into play and we worked really well as a team."
At 45 years old, Davis is considering hanging up the boots after this season.
That's why it was so important she gets at least one game under the belt alongside her daughter.
"I've always wanted to play with her, but it was more special than I thought it would be," she added.
"We did work so well and I think she was surprised. She was like 'you've actually got game mum'.
"I surprised her a little bit. She was proud of me and I was obviously proud of her."
Not only did they share a field together, they shone while doing so.
Davis secured one best and fairest point while Kennedy bagged a try as well as two B&F points. On top of that, Davis' son Bailey Kennedy grabbed his first ever first grade try during Canowindra's 20-10 win over Oberon in the final game of the day.
Davis added that for anyone lucky enough to be in the position to play alongside their child, should take it with open arms.
"It's something that I think they should really have a go at," she said.
Last week we hyped up the Bears league tag team ahead of their Ladies Day.
Unfortunately for them the hot and cold Molong Bulls cranked up the heater to full blast during a 34-0 drubbing.
But the ladies aren't who have been letting the club down, nor has it been the youth league side who despite pulling together just the single victory have shown grit and determination in their debut season.
No, it's the first grade side who came into the competition with big expectations that have not hit the mark.
Some of it isn't their fault.
2023 co-captains Jesse Nixon and Alex Pettit have only played sparingly after announcing their retirement after last season (it always takes a couple attempts at quitting to really nail it down).
No longer being able to depend on those calibre of players week in and week out would hurt any club.
But how was it that a team who made the Western Premiership reserve grade preliminary final just one season ago, can't even get a win on the board in Woodbridge.
Granted, Woodbridge is no ordinary "second tier" competition and attracts many a player with lots still left in the tank.
The real issue lies in player turnover.
Just three of Blayney's starting 13 from that 44-20 loss on September 2 to the Cowra Magpies faced off against Molong this weekend gone, with only seven in total - eight if you count Ben Samoa who missed the back end of the 2023 campaign.
Granted, there's always going to be turnover year on year, but even given the change of competition that's a shockingly low number to see.
And what happened in that game against the Bulls? Well, Molong's Jye Barrow ran in five tries by himself during a 58-24 drubbing of Blayney.
Meanwhile, Cowra are flying high in Woodbridge and are arguably front-runners to secure their first first grade premiership since 1995, an unwanted drought they share with fellow Woodbridge title contenders Canowindra.
What is the answer to Blayney's woes? I don't know, but a road trip to Trundle on May 25 certainly won't help.
